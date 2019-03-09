Share:

Beijing - China has said that it played a “constructive role” in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pulwama attack.

On the sidelines of the annual National People’s Congress legislative meetings, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that New Delhi and Islamabad should “meet each other halfway” to de-escalate the crisis, portraying China’s role as a balancing act between its nuclear-armed neighbours.

“China has stressed from the beginning the need to exercise calm and restraint, prevent an escalation, find out what has happened, and resolve the matter through dialogue,” Wang said at a press briefing after being asked about Pakistan, which he cheerily referred to as “China’s iron brother”.

“China hopes that Pakistan and India will transform the crisis into an opportunity and meet each other halfway,” he said. “We advise both parties to quickly turn this page and seek fundamental, long-term improvement in their relations.”

The comments by China’s top diplomat came as strained ties between the two South Asian countries eased after they stood at the brink of war following reciprocal air attacks. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quereshi said on Wednesday that private diplomacy from the United States in particular, as well as countries such as China and Russia, eased the rising tensions.

Wang said China welcomed indications that New Delhi and Islamabad would de-escalate the situation and return to talks, adding, “We can create a better future through cooperation, when confrontation gives way to dialogue and disagreements are settled by goodwill.”

Earlier this week, China’s vice-minister Kong Xuanyou met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss the India-Pakistan conflict, but noticeably did not make a similar trip to India.

Wang also took a question on promoting the development of relations between Beijing and New Delhi, likening their potential to two major rivers in their respective countries.

“Over the past year, government departments on both sides have done a lot and made considerable progress in following through on many of the understandings reached by our leaders,” Wang said.

“China will work with India to comprehensively strengthen sectoral cooperation and our people-to-people ties, which are of vital importance in the current context, so that our friendship and cooperation will surge ahead like the Yangtze and the Ganges, giving strong and sustained impetus to our relationship.”

During last year’s briefing, Wang used a similarly colourful, if awkward metaphor to describe China-India relations, saying that “the Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight, but dance together.”