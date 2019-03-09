Share:

ISLAMABAD - Crippling strike was observed on Friday to condemn India’s fiddling with the State Subject Law Article 35-A, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders under draconian Public Safety Act and intimidating raids by India’s National Investigation Agency in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

All shops and business establishments were closed while transport was off the road in the occupied territory.

The occupation authorities imposed restrictions in several areas of Srinagar by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations. Juma prayers could not be held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the 2nd successive Friday due to restrictions.

The authorities put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi under house arrest while Indian police arrested JKLF leader, Muhammad Rafi Nanaji in Srinagar.

Despite restrictions, Hurriyat leaders and activists held forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas. The protesters demanded immediate revocation of ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and release of all political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, on Friday revealed that thousands of women were among 95,316 Kashmiris martyred by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel since January 1989 till date. It said that at least 667 women have been martyred by Indian troops since January 2001 till date.

The report pointed out that since January 1989, the unabated Indian State terrorism has rendered 22,899 women widowed while Indian forces personnel have molested 11,113 women.

The report said, during the ongoing mass uprising triggered by the extrajudicial killing of prominent youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8th 2016, hundreds of unarmed Kashmiri youth, school boys and girls have been injured due to the firing of bullets and pellets by the Indian forces personnel and several girls have lost eyesight to the pellet injuries.

It added that several women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were facing illegal detention for representing the Kashmiri people’s aspirations.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The draconian law PSA is invariably invoked to deny freedom of expression. It manifests that the so-called largest democracy is practicing undemocratic and inhuman methods. The administration is practicing all the methods of coercion, oppression and arm-twisting to crush the people’s resistance.”

He expressed concern over the arrest spree and said India despite being a signatory to the Geneva Convention was breaching its international obligations by excessively relying on detentions. He also slammed the silence maintained by the international organisations for human rights and said that their negligence towards detainees was disheartening.