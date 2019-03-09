Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar in interbank decreased by 09 paisas and closed at Rs 138.54 against Rs 138.63, SBP reported Friday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the open market rate of dollar remains unchanged and closed at Rs139.00. The SBP reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.47 after which it was traded at Rs155.37 against Rs 156.84 of last day.

The price of Japanese yen remains unchanged with 1.24 while the decrease of 96 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 181.46 against Rs182.42. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal also observed decrease of 03 paisas and 02 paisas and traded at Rs37.71 and Rs 36.94 against Rs 37.74 and Rs 36.96 respectively.