LAHORE (PR) Dubai’s leading entertainment resort Atlantis, The Palm has signed a MoU with PSDF with the aim of hiring and training staff from Punjab. The agreement was signed between Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis The Palm and The Royal Atlantis and Jawad Khan, Chief Executive Officer PSDF, at the Atlantis, The Palm. The two parties are committed to creating a prosperous partnership to give workers from Punjab the chance to grow their careers within one of Gulf’s most iconic resorts. In accordance with the agreement, PSDF will train the workforce across leading hospitality segments, while Atlantis will employ them in various roles across the resort. The move will create a range of exciting job opportunities for workers from Punjab while Atlantis will benefit from a workforce of talented and dedicated staff.

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis The Palm and The Royal Atlantis said, “It is a pleasure to sign this MoU, which is in line with the Year of Tolerance. As one of the leading entertainment resorts in the world, Atlantis, The Palm has always been at the forefront, employing people from different nationalities, which serves as a strong pillar for our successful operations. We are confident that this new agreement will strengthen ties and broaden cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan,”

Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF said, “Atlantis, The Palm, is the biggest brand in the luxury resort business and it is indeed a great opportunity for professionals from the hospitality industry to work at the resort. We are very excited to train a skilled workforce and remain confident that Atlantis, The Palm will find them to be amongst the best trained.”