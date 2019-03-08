Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Excise and Taxation office Islamabad has started an SMS service for timely passing on information about the vehicle registration books, to the owners, according to the officials.

The Excise and Taxation office has asked the owners to clearly mention their mobile number on the registration documents so that they could get accurate and timely information about the book.

Excise and Taxation Department has also started to issue the Vehicle Registration Card. It replaced the existing book with the chip-based Vehicle registration card. The vehicle and owner information is provided in the Smart Card for vehicle. Vehicle Registration Card is developed in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and excise and Taxation Department.

Few days back, the Excise and Taxation Department of Islamabad had launched a Biometric Verification System in order to eradicate corruption during the transfer of ownership as well as new registrations. The officials said that the biometric verification system will help eliminate tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred.

In a major stride towards security of the vehicles, the department has also announced to devise a system to monitor the vehicles with the help of safe city cameras and the system will be launched within few months. The police will also monitor the Excise and Taxation Department’s officials to completely eliminate the malpractices and corruption within the department. The new system would also serve the needs of overseas Pakistanis as they would also be able to transfer their vehicles by visiting respective Pakistani foreign missions. The fingerprints of the owners of the vehicles shall be verified in real time from the online database of NADRA. The facility shall be available within the premises of Excise and Taxation office Islamabad as well as at all E-Shaoolat centres of NADRA. It is pertinent to mention here that it has become illegal to drive any vehicle on an open letter from March 1, 2019. Now, the biometric system will be mandatory for buyers and sellers to transfer their vehicles.