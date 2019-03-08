Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emma Watson is being lined up for a role in the standalone ‘Black Widow’ film. Marvel Studios is actively casting for the blockbuster which will focus on Scarlett Johansson as she reprises her role as SHIELD spy Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

According to website That Hashtag Show, 28-year-old Emma is wanted for an as-yet unknown role in the adventure about the first female Avenger.

Although few details about the movie have been released, the ‘Harry Potter’ actress’ potential part has been described as a ‘’kick-ass female [James] Bond’’, and Marvel is said to be seeking an actress able to cope with a physically demanding role who also ‘’feels similar’’ to 34-year-old Scarlett.

Scarlett - who has starred as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010.