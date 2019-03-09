Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the entire world is praising Pakistan’s narrative as Islamabad gave a clear message for peace amid tensions with India.
Talking to journalists in here on Saturday, he demanded the international community and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take notice of New Delhi’s belligerent
He said that Kashmir dispute was under discussion since 1948 and Kashmiri people must be given the right to self-determination now.
Pakistan was bound to follow resolutions passed by the United Nations resolutions to the day, whereas India was flying the coop over its implementation.
The foreign minister said that a UN report had highlighted ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and even New Delhi’s government was being
He added that intellectuals and former foreign ministers of India declared Kashmir policy as a failure of Narendra Modi-led government.
A session on Kashmir dispute had successfully
Qureshi was of the view that the government wanted to pay attention to internal affairs of the country besides reforming its institutions and economy.
“We are not expecting to hear a peace narrative from the Indian government right now. Attitude and tone of the Modi-led government will remain same till elections.” Qureshi said.
“Pakistan wants peace, but it has maximum capability to thwart any kind of aggression and misadventure by its enemies,” the foreign minister clarified.
Commenting over latest crackdowns on proscribed
He said that the National Action Plan (NAP) had been passed with the consensus of political leaders but previous governments had failed to implement it to its true context.
The foreign minister asked Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,
On the Afghan peace process, Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan desired longstanding peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.