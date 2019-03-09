Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that developing inland water transportation network can greatly reduce cost of transporting cargo within the country, adding that National Logistics Cell can take initiative in this regard. The minister said this during a meeting with Director General, NLC, Major Gen Asim Iqbal, who called on him at Islamabad on Friday. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and Member Infrastructure were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, DG NLC gave a comprehensive presentation on organization’s various functions, achievements and future targets. He said that NLC, among other services, provides safe and speedy transportation as well as engineering services during natural disasters. He apprised that NLC has undertaken 171 projects worth Rs 164 billion over the past four decades. He informed that the organization has expertise in various areas including building mega structures, bridges, highways and land restoration. He further stated that NLC has also completed 05 projects in Afghanistan. The minister appreciated the wide ranging services being provided by NLC in various areas. He underlined that the organization should continue to upgrade with latest trends and technologies in its business operations for achieving assigned targets and goals.

The minister assured of all possible support in resolving the issues of NLC.