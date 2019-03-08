Share:

LAHORE-A young man was arrested shortly after he joined the morning parade by wearing his friend’s uniform at Lahore police headquarters on early Friday. A criminal case was immediately registered against both the accused and his friend.

The arrested constable was serving in the Special Security Unit of the Lahore Police, sources revealed.

The suspect was identified by police as Kamran, a resident of Bedian Road.

During initial investigation, Kamran admitted that he was sent to the Police Lines by his friend Ashir Awais to attend the morning duty in his place. The police also arrested constable Awais (Belt No 28161/C) who provided official uniform to his friend Kamran to deceive the duty officers. A police officer told The Nation that a criminal case (FIR No 218/19) under section 170, 171,109, and 417 of the PPC was lodged against both the culprits on the complaint of duty officer Fayyaz Ahmad.