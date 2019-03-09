Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to expedite the process of bringing non-taxpayers into tax base, as it would start issuing notices to already identified 20,000 wealthy people who do not pay their taxes.

In the first phase, the FBR had issued notices to around 6500 non-taxpayers. However, it had recovered only around two billion rupees from them.

The FBR has now decided to expedite the process of issuing notices to those who had already been identified by the tax department. An official said that FBR had identified some 20,000 high net-worth non-filers. He admitted that process of recovering taxes from non-taxpayers is lengthy.

The FBR is in dire need to generate/recover taxes to meet the annual tax collection target. The FBR had faced massive shortfall of over Rs230 billion in tax collection during eight months (July to February) period of the year 2018-19 despite introducing mini budgets. The FBR had collected Rs2335 billion during eight months (July to February) of the ongoing financial year as against the target of Rs 2,565 billion.

FBR had recently served notices to celebrities and prominent personalities including some politicians, persons belonging to showbiz, players and others high net worth individuals.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching crackdown against the influential and the rich, tax authorities have selected 100 celebrities/notables who would be served with notices as required under the law. All those notables who are living beyond their means will be brought into tax net in order to create deterrence for effective enforcement.

The government had decided to start action against all those tax evaders who have purchased properties of over Rs 20 million, or purchased 1800 CC or larger engine cars, or received rent to the tune of Rs 10 million or more in a year but not bothered to file their tax returns; therefore not in the list of taxpayers.

The drive for the recovery of tax from these big tax evaders is being launched across Pakistan without any discrimination. All such tax evaders have been identified by the FBR and are being proceeded against for recovery of payable tax besides being subjected to heavy fines and penalties for failing to fulfil their tax obligations.

FBR Chairman Muhammed Jehanzeb Khan last week had informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that government is working to broaden the tax base of the country by bringing non-taxpayers into tax net.

He had disclosed that FBR identified commercial plazas and shopping malls in three mega cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to broaden tax base of the country. The FBR has also been obtaining data of sale receipts from 2,500 retail stores electronically all over the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has assured the business community that the government would create a new FBR if reforms could not be undertaken, as survival of the country is dependent on adequate tax collection.