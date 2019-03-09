Expressing his grave concern over ever-swelling circular debt, President Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Altaf Shakoor has said that unbridled government borrowing would ultimately doom our fragile economy, and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan should devise a foolproof policy to avoid getting more local and international loans to bridge financial gaps.
Commenting on a statement of former finance minister Miftah Ismail that the circular debts in the PTI government are increasing with the rate of Rs1.27billion per day here on Friday, Altaf
He said the doom of
The President PDP said it is true that economic problems are often a result of wrong decisions of previous regimes, but the new government must show the masses that its economic approach is different from the previous governments. He said
He said humiliating devaluation of Pakistan rupee, sharp rise in electricity and gas tariffs, not abolishing levies and taxes on petroleum products are some of the indicators that the new government has no option but to accept the shameful slavery of the institution likes IMF and bury the country under more foreign loans.
Altaf Shakoor regretted that interest and payments of foreign loan installment devour a huge
He advised
The president PDP said the government should also take notice of costlier fuel which is harming seriously to our industrial sector.