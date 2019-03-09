Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government was providing every kind of facility to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite the fact that he was convicted.

In a statement, Usman Dar said it was not government’s responsibility to allow Nawaz Sharif to go to London for medical treatment. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given special instructions regarding health of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

“He can get treatment from any hospital of his choice. However, if he wanted to go abroad for this purpose then he will have to contact court,” he said.

The special assistant to prime minister said Sharif had thrice been prime minister, nevertheless he could not construct a state of the art health facility. He said a doctors’ team was 24/7 ready to take care of Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab government decided on Saturday to send an emergency ambulance for ousted premier Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail.

In the pursuance of PM Imran Khan’s directives to provide best medical facilities to the detained leader of the PML-N, the Punjab government has designated one emergency ambulance to be stationed at the Lahore jail.