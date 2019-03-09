Share:

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association(PCMEA) chairman Naeem Sajid welcoming the government’s announcements for promoting exports stressed the need of taking concrete steps to materialize these announcements to achieve the required targets in this regard.

He expressed these views in a press statement issued here today. Naeem Sajid emphasized the need of chalking out a comprehensive plan taking all stakeholders into confidence keeping in views ground realities instead of ad hoc basis.

He further said the government should assign special tasks to all Pakistani embassies across the globe to help exporters for promoting Pak made products besides stimulating Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to expand its role in this regard.

He said the government should accelerate its efforts on war footing to increase the volume of the exports. He said the government should take notice of spreading disappointment among the exports in form of documentation process usually initiatedby the government’s departments.

Naeem Sajid said due to cost incensement and other expenditures, Pakistani products were losing ground in international markets. He said the government should patronize the exporters in order to compete with the Indian counterparts. He said the government should announce special incentive packages for exporters to hold exhibitions in international markets and TDAP should be given this assignment for making arrangements to hold such exhibitions.