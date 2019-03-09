Share:

LAHORE - West Indies master blaster Kieron Pollard had heard a lot of good things about Pakistan and that made him curious to visit the cricket-mad country, which has a rich history and tradition of always welcoming and hospitable to those who visit it.

The 31-year-old had never visited Pakistan, but the Pakistan Cricket Board and Peshawar Zalmi convinced him to have the first taste of the country where people adore the game as well as the players. “I have heard great things about Pakistan and I am definitely loving my visit since I have landed,” Pollard said on Friday. “It’s my first visit, so it’s a great feeling.”

Pollard, part of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans (in earlier PSL editions) before joining the yellow storm from Peshawar, said he is being well looked after in the Zalmi camp. “The (Zalmi) camp has been super-friendly with the management being really supportive. The boys have gelled in almost no time and it was great to have (Darren) Sammy and (Andre) Fletcher in the side as well,” he said.

Pollard, a globe-trotter in terms of playing in the various Twenty20 leagues, put the HBL Pakistan Super League among the top events. “The PSL is always a great experience for me and I definitely rate it as one of the top leagues in the world in terms of competitiveness,” he said adding “It has grown into a great asset and most of the players want to become part of this league.”

Pollard said the HBP PSL, like other leagues, is a factory for producing and polishing raw talent. “Of course, it has since we can see that most of the upcoming talent into the Pakistan cricket team is from the PSL and from the Peshawar Zalmi squad, I believe Sameen Gul and Ibtisam Sheikh are the boys to watch-out for,” said Pollard.

Sameen is a fast rising fast bowler, while Sheikh is a leg-spinner. “All the youngsters are great, but the upcoming fast bowlers in the PSL have impressed me a lot.”