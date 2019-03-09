Share:

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will return to Islamabad today (Saturday).

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Bisaria will be returning to Islamabad as he has completed his consultations in New Delhi. "High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on March 9, 2019 and resume his duties," Indian MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Bisaria had been summoned to New Delhi a day after the Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed.

On February 18, Pakistan had also called back its high commissioner appointed in India for consultations in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood is also scheduled to return to New Delhi today.

Pakistani delegates will visit New Delhi on March 14 to discuss the draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on March 28.