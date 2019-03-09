Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Pakistan has been the more thoughtful and restrained party in South Asia’s recent crisis, said Humayun Akhtar Khan, chairperson of the Institute for Policy Reforms at a discussion about the regional situation organised in Islamabad by his Institute. He said that the credit for this goes to the Prime Minister, whose leadership has prevented a hazardous situation from escalating further. There has been international appreciation of our conduct. He pointed out that the recklessness of Indian reaction to the Pulwama attack carried grave risks.

By dismissing the human tragedy in Kashmir as a foreign conspiracy, India is shirking from its responsibility to the people of Kashmir.

However, Pakistan too must put its house in order. Also, Pakistan’s weak economy and dependence has reduced its global standing. We must completely restructure the economy so that the country can achieve sustained growth that empowers the people and builds a strong society. He said that peace in Afghanistan holds great promise for regional prosperity. Pakistan would benefit from the trade and transit networks and energy corridors.

General Ishfaq Nadeem, former Chief of General Staff, said that the endgame in Afghanistan held considerable promise for Pakistan and the region.

Developments are evolving rapidly as USA wishes to limit involvement in overseas conflicts. Peace is possible if US negotiations with the Taliban are successful. However, if diplomatic efforts fail and USA withdraws unilaterally, the Afghan conflict will prolong indefinitely. Given the distrust and differing objectives of various players, reconciliation among Afghans would be difficult. Also, reconciliation is only the means. Without much-needed socio-economic development, reconciliation will falter. Afghanistan has become a ground for proxy wars, especially between India and Pakistan. Relations between the two countries has a bearing on restoration of peace. The current flare up will add more fuel to Afghan conflict.

General Ishfaq expressed the hope that all US agencies would work together to successfully conclude the end-game in Afghanistan. US must also support re-construction of Afghanistan to sustainpeace.

Also focusing on Afghan peace negotiations, General Asif Yasin former Corps Commander Peshawar said that many regions around the globe have been in turmoil since WW II. South Asia especially has been in constant turmoil since 1948. None of the South Asian countries have successfully improved the wellbeing of their people or realized their potential. World powers have armed these countries and also have manipulated their policies. As a consequence, these countries remain in poverty and in dismal social state.

Today is a turning point as the conflict in Afghanistan reaches culmination. Its outcome would go a long way in determining the future of the region and its progress and prosperity. Pakistan has a great stake. It is critical that not only we play our cards well but also ensure an outcome most suitedto the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments, a book that studies India-Pakistan crises, argued that Indian and Pakistani behavior in this crisis was influenced by the Uri incident of 2016. He contended that emboldened by international sympathy after Pulwama, Prime Minister Modi felt pressured to go further than he had after Uri. However, Modi miscalculated Pakistan’s response threshold. Pakistan could not afford to let India use military force. It worried that the international community would not stop India from conducting repeat strikes if Pakistan didn’t retaliate.

Dr Yusuf sounded alarm bells by suggesting that the next crisis would be even more difficult to manage. While Pulwama crisis did not go according to plan for Modi, next time he would go even further. A repeat crisis, especially before elections, could push things towards all-out war. Anger among Kashmiri youth makes another crisis entirely possible.

Yusuf argued that India and Pakistan should talk immediately, perhaps with the help of USA and China, and share every piece of intelligence to prevent fresh attacks in Kashmir. Meanwhile, India must make immediate concessions in Kashmir. The current level of anger and chaos in the Valley is a recipe for another crisis.

Renowned author Ahmed Rashid dwelled on the opportunity cost of instability and the potential for regional economic cooperation. He said that for many years Pakistan has failed to take advantage of the enormous benefits to be gained from connectivity and communications in its near neighborhood. Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asia are already reaping the benefits of a constructive connectivity policy whether it is in terms of trade, water, or electricity. However, with the possible winding down of the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan which is at the crossroads of the region now has a huge opportunity to benefit from its neighbors, but it will have to be more flexible with India. He shared specific ideas on how Pakistan can proceed to do so.

In an insightful analysis of the peace talks, renowned analyst Rahimullah Yousufzai shared his understanding about its possible outcome. He also discussed the implication of the new Pakistan India crisis.