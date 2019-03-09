Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Iran and Turkey have offered cooperation for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said the coming time will be a golden era for Pakistan Railways.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said he has already discussed the issues of Sir Syed Express and Jinnah Express with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate Jinnah Express on 30th of this month.

To a question, he said the government has offered every kind of health facility to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sheikh Rashid said the Imran Khan does not feel no threat from the opposition.

During a visit to Pakistan Railways Carriage Shop Mughalpura, the Minister said that Pakistan Railways is backbone of country’s economy. He said that merit will be ensured in recruitment process in the railways.

The minister also inspected rake of Jinnah Express Train that will be inaugurated on 20th of this month.