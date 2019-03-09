Share:

Lahore - The ITF Level-I tennis course concluded here Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that 24 potential coaches from across the country participated in an intensive course conducted by ITF Level-III tutors Asim Shafiq and Kamran khalil. “In modern-day tennis, such courses play key role to upgrade the knowledge of the coaches to groom tennis players at all levels.”

He further acknowledged the effort of Rafum Group to promote and also to sponsor ITF Level-I course. “Sponsors play key role in the promoting sports and I am really grateful to Rafum Group CEO Shahid Hussain for extending his all-out support for the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan. I hope more such sponsors will come forward and help the game in further flourishing in Punjab as well as in Pakistan.”

At the concluding ceremony, Rafum Group CEO Shahid Hussain distributed certificates amongst the coaches, who passed the test. He congratulated all the participants and hoped that they will honestly and professionally impart their knowledge to youngsters and try their best to produce future tennis stars for Pakistan.

The coaches, who attended the course, are Nadeem Yousaf, Omer Baber, Malik Asif, Changaiz Hayat, Sikander Hayat, Salman Khan, Hafiz Zeeshan, Ahmad Aslam, Maj Adnan, Mian Bilal, Waqas Baig, Womik Malik, Danish Illyas, M Noman, Ahmad Baber, M Zaka, Khunsha Baber, Shah Hussain, Syed M Abbas, Hafiz Arbab, M Abid and Abbas.