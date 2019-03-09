Share:

ISLAMABAD : Juma prayers barred once again at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The authorities for the second consecutive Friday, today, disallowed congregational Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Kashmir valley is observing a shutdown today against the slapping of Public Safety Act against the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Jama’at leaders and assault on Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that grants special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Witnesses said that all the roads leading the historic masjid were blocked by Indian troops and police personnel deployed in the area to stop people from staging anti-India demonstrations.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to protest against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the territory.

The gates of Jamia Masjid were locked by the troops to stop people from entering the premises. The occupation authorities had imposed restrictions in several parts of Srinagar.

The occupation authorities put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who addresses the faithful during Friday congregations at the grand mosque, under house arrest.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The troops cordoned off Palpora area of Pattan and conducted door-to-door searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people. The operation continued till reports last came in.