ISLAMABAD - Test discard wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he is still hungry for more runs to ensure a place in the national squad.

Talking to The Nation, dashing opening batsman Kamran said: “Although I am not fully satisfied with my performances for Peshawar Zalmi, but even then I am working hard to ensure Zalmi win with my performances and remain on top. As a player, it is my job to keep on producing goods with gloves and willow and leave the rest on the selectors.

“Last four years were very difficult for me as despite being top performer, I was being ignored and it was very painful. I think the selectors must keep in mind the players, who produced results and they should be given nod of approval, when it comes to select the national team,” he added.

He said this year; it was wonderful experience to play in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. “Wickets were good. Although crowd wasn’t what a player wants to have, yet all the teams were equally balanced. PSL and domestic circuit have been producing top class player for Pakistan for last several years. Ghulam Muddasar, Ilyas, Haris Rauf, Hussnain are very good future prospects and they are bound to deliver for the country.

“As far as batsmen are concerned, Pakistan team is not getting enough talent. We have to go back to domestic cricket to find fresh batting talent. Every team in PSL has to include one emerging players. I think, fresh bowlers, which surface during the present PSL, should not be rushed in the national team and must be tried in domestic cricket first and then should be given chance in the national team,” he added.

The cricketer said the senior players should have not been given rest for Australia series in UAE. “I think the players, who are picked for UAE-bound squad, will be in the eyes of the selectors for the mega world cup, which is just round the corner. There is no time left for experiments, as all the other major teams have long shortlisted players for the world cup.

“After PSL, I think few new faces might get the nod of approval and they should be given priority for the world cup. If the selectors want to give rest to players, they should have done this against South Africa. Now it is very little time left and resting Sarfraz can create problems for the national team in World Cup,” Kamran concluded.