I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities towards Kassak village, which is 28 km away from Turbat, and lacks hospitals in this modern era. The major population of the village has been increasing, while people are suffering from unavailability of a single hospital.

The villagers are compelled to visit Turbat city, which is far away from Kassak, for their treatment, while the poor people cannot afford to visit the city’s hospitals for minor diseases.

Thus, the villagers humbly request the government of Balochistan to establish a hospital with well-qualified doctors in Kassak village, to safeguard the lives of its people.

JAMEEL PHULLAN,

Kassak, February 23.