Share:

RANCHI - Clinical Australia outclassed India in every department of the game as they registered a decent 32-run win in the third one-day international here on Friday (March 8) and kept the series alive.

Usman Khawaja’s maiden ODI ton, Aaron Finch’s 93 guided Australia to a massive 314/5 after the visitors were invited to bat first at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India as he grabbed three wickets from his quota of 10 overs. The chinaman got the key wickets after the pacers failed to get those early breakthroughs.

In response, India lost its top-three cheaply in the run chase before Virat Kohli played yet another masterful innings to prove he’s certainly the best ever limited-overs batsman. The Indian batting mainstay slammed his 41st ODI century, 8th against Australia, and 19th as captain but his valiant effort went in vain as the entire Indian innings was wrapped up for 281. Kohli scored a masterful 123 before Adam Zampa dismissed the right-handed batsman on the fifth occasion in 11 innings. Zampa gave India two more big jolts as he dismissed local boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26) and Kedar Jadhav (26) to rattle India’s middle-order.

Pat Cummins (3-37) and Jhye Richardson (3-37) also grabbed three wickets apiece and ensured the visitors always kept the asking rate higher for the Indians. India still lead the series 2-1 but would be hoping to make improvements in all three departments. Men In Blue were particularly sloppy in the fielding department in Ranchi which cost them dearly as Australians encashed the mistakes committed by Indian fielders. The two teams will now head to Mohali for the fourth ODI on Sunday and Kohli would be hoping for an improved show there.

Man of the match Usman Khawaja said: “It is nothing like that especially against a very good Indian side. It was nice to get that win. The bowlers bowled beautifully. We weren’t quite sure what a good score is, Finchy started well and the lower-order did a good job take us over 300. My highest score was 98, so it was nice to get those extra two runs today.”

Finch, after winning the match, said: “It was a pretty good performance. To get 300 on that wicket was very good. It was nice and especially in these conditions. That partnership allowed Maxi to come in and play his game. I have been working really hard and have always had the faith I would get runs. Usman played a fantastic knock, Jhye was also impressive with the ball.” Virat Kohli, after losing the match, said: “We were specially the way we pulled things back in the first innings. With the way Australia were going, we thought we would have been chasing 350+.”

I was told dew would come in the evening, but that didn’t happen and I got that wrong. The wicket wasn’t improving at all and wasn’t getting easy for batting. They kept pitching the ball in the good areas, then I got out and Vijay got out and that’s about it.

“We are a team that has taken a lot of pride in our cricket. We don’t want to see anymore collapses. In terms of hitting the ball well, it was one of my finest hundreds. I was feeling well since ball one. I was really disappointed with the way I got out. Yeah, we will have a few changes in the next couple of games. A little hiccup in the middle, but we will regroup and come back strongly.”

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA:

A Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93

UT Khawaja c Bumrah b M Shami 104

GJ Maxwell run out 47

SE Marsh c Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav 7

MP Stoinis not out 31

PSP Handscomb lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0

AT Carey not out 21

EXTRAS: (lb 4, w 6) 10

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 50 overs) 313

FOW: 1-193, 2-239, 3-258, 4-263, 5-263.

BOWLING:

Mohammed Shami 10-0-52-1, JJ Bumrah 10-0-53-0, RA Jadeja 10-0-64-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-64-3, V Shankar 8-0-44-0, KM Jadhav 2-0-32-0.

INDIA:

S Dhawan c Maxwell b Richardson 1

RG Sharma lbw b Cummins 14

V Kohli b Zampa 123

AT Rayudu b Cummins 2

MS Dhoni b Zampa 26

KM Jadhav lbw b Zampa 26

V Shankar c Richardson b Lyon 32

RA Jadeja c Maxwell b Richardson 24

Kuldeep Yadav c Finch b Cummins 10

M Shami c Cummins b Richardson 8

JJ Bumrah not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 10, w 4) 15

TOTAL: all out (48.2 Overs, RR: 5.81) 281

FOW: 1-11, 2-15, 3-27, 4-86, 5-174, 6-219, 7-251, 8-273, 9-281, 10-281.

BOWLING: PJ Cummins 8.2-1-37-3, JA Richardson 9-2-37-3, MP Stoinis 6-0-39-0, NM Lyon 10-0-57-1, A Zampa 10-0-70-3, GJ Maxwell 5-0-30-0.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Chettithody Shamshuddin, Joel Wilson

TV UMPIRES: Kumar Dharmasena

RESERVE UMPIRE: Nandan

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle