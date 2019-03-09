Share:

RAWALPINDI - Korean businessmen have shown keen interest in joint ventures in LPG cylinders, auto-mobile batteries and oil lubricant manufacturing. The Korean business delegation expressed its desire during a visit to the RCCI here on Friday.

Alexander Lee, who was leading the South Korean delegation, said that their renowned company has started manufacturing of LPG cylinders, car batteries, Mobil oil and other products including construction material. The LPG cylinders have good quality and they are meeting European standards. He said both Pakistan and Korea enjoying good cordial relations. President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem on this occasion said that Pakistan economy is taking off and there are plenty of incentives for foreign investors. The joint ventures in manufacturing sector will not only secure foreign investments but also create more job opportunities, he added.