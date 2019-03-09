Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division with 119 points was leading on the opening day of 64th Pakistan Railways Athletics Championship that commenced here at Railways Stadium, Ghari Shahu on Friday.

Multan with 86 points and Karachi with 38 were enjoying second and third positions respectively. Pakistan Railways Sports Board’s (PRSB) Sikandar Sultan Raja inaugurated the championship amid a graceful march past displayed by over 400 participating men and women athletes from all nine divisions of PRSB - Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Workshops, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta, Karachi.