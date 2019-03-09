Share:

Today is the last day to submit Hajj applications under the government scheme.

The applications can be submitted in 14 branches of designated banks.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, all banks have been directed to complete online entry at the earliest and ensure accurate entry of those pilgrims who remained unsuccessful in the last three years.

The designated bank for submitting applications include: Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habib Metro Bank Limited, Askari Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank.

According to the 2019 Hajj policy, intending pilgrims will have to pay Rs 436,975 and Rs19,451 as optional charges for sacrificial animals.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs earlier announced that 200,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year.