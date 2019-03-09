Share:

LAHORE - Role of women in economic development is crucial. Women should be brought into mainstream of economic activities and they should be encouraged through supportive policies that would enable them to serve the nation. These views were expressed by LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal while talking to a group of women belonging to different segments of life.

The LCCI office-bearers said that women in Pakistan constitute more than half of total population but their creative abilities are in isolation due to a number of reasons.

They said that women entrepreneurs should be provided same regulatory and institutional framework as their male counterparts. They said that business environment for women entrepreneurs is still not as comfortable as it should be. They said that the products prepared by women entrepreneurs should be allowed concession in taxes. They urged the government to come up with a more comprehensive package for the women entrepreneurs. They said that imparting training to women is a must because despite having all the talent a number of women are unable to make a mark in the international market for not having a certificate from any reputed institution, a prerequisite to enter into world market.

They said that the private sector would have to work out methodology to wear off the intensity of present day economic meltdown. He said that women constitute more than half of our population and there is a dire need to encourage them joining mainstream economy.