RAWALPINDI - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Lollywood’s classic urdu feature film “Susral” from 1962 under its Mandwa Film Club here on March 9 for the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The film was based on the novel Hazar Dastan by Riaz Shahid. As part of the most contemporary films from that era, Susral is a social drama starring Allaudin, Laila, Lehri among others. The film was most remembered for its poetry by Tanvir Naqvi, Munir Niazi and music composition by Hassan Latif.

Songs feature voices of Noor Jehan, Irene Parveen, Mehdi Hassan, Ahmed Rushdi and Asif Khan while popular songs of the film include “Ja Apni Hasraton Ke”.