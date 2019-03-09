Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday condemned the incident that took place on the floor of Sindh Assembly and termed it deplorable and uncalled-for.

“Such incidents must not happen in the assembly, which has the distinction of having passed Pakistan Resolution,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said while talking to media at NED University where he attended a two-day international conference.

The chief minister said that scuffle that took place during the Sindh Assembly Session is regrettable and deplorable. “I condemn it in strong words as it was uncalled-for and I have never seen such an attitude of the opposition in the assembly in the past,” he said and added inexperienced assembly members have no knowledge and care for code of conduct besides respect of the august house. “All such members just want to play with galleries and hit headlines in the media,” the CM declared, questioning what kind of message these lawmakers disseminating to the public through demonstration of such deplorable attitude.

Mr Shah said that the opposition members tried to manhandle a member of the MMA. “This is a very wrong tradition being developed in the house by the opposition,” he regretted and added he would make efforts for a conducive and friendly atmosphere in the assembly “because it credits of this assembly that it had passed a resolution for the creation of Pakistan.”

To a question, the Sindh CM said that the issues of education boards and universities are not new. “In 2016, we had carried out an inquiry into the affairs of an educational board through the CTD, which has enough expertise in this regard. “The constitution allows me to oust chairman of education board but I want to bring them to book for making malpractices,” he pointed out, adding that as soon as the government launched action against corrupt elements in boards, some went to court and sought protection while some others used other ways for save their skin.

Mr Shah claimed that he wants to empower and reorganise educational boards to enable it work fairly in a free without any external interference. “We have to make these institutions strong enough so that no illegal work can be done there,” he asserted.

Talking about the appointment of Haris Gardezi as Coordinator to CM, Murad Ali Shah informed that Mr Gardezi is a senior economist and that his presence would definitely help create social protection in the on-going and new projects.