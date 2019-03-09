LAHORE - Master Paints Black entered ISL National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup final after routing Diamond Paints/Newage 11-5 in the crucial match here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Ahmed Ali Tiwana played vital role in Master Paints Black victory, as he hammered six goals while Matias Vial Parez contributed with a quartet and Raja Temur Nadeem with a goal. From the losing side, Salvador Ulloa hammered a hat-trick while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Hissam Ali Hyder converted one goal apiece.

MP Black made a good start by scoring a field goal through Matias to take 1-0 lead but Diamond Paints/Newage made a strong comeback and hammered three back-to-back goals to finish the first chukker having 3-1 lead. MP Black then slammed in a hat-trick – a brace by Matias and a goal by Ahmed Ali - to take 4-1 lead while Diamond Paints/Newage hit one through Hissam to square the things at 4-4.

The third chukker was identical to the second one as MP Black struck three more goals - a brace by Ahmed Ali and one by Raja Temur - while a lone goal was scored by DP/Newage through Salvador to make it 7-5. The only goal of the fourth chukker came from MP Black through Matias, which gave them 8-5 edge. They fully dominated the fifth and decisive chukker by scoring another hat-trick to win the match 11-5. Ahmed Ali smashed in all the three goals.

In another match of the day, Barry’s beat BBJ Pipes by 6-4 to set subsidiary final date with Diamond Paints/Newage. From Barry’s, Bautista Bayuger fired in fabulous five goals while Raja Mikael Sami hit one. From BBJ Pipes, Nicolas Corti banged in a brace while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed with a goal apiece.