RAWALPINDI - A meeting under Additional District Collector (Revenue) Zaigham Nawaz will be held today (Saturday) to review government-owned land cases pending in different court of laws.

The meeting will also be attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Circle Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, AC Murree Imtiaz Khichi, Tehsildar Rawalpindi, Naib Tehsildars and Incharges of Computerized Land Record Centres Raja Bazaar and Rawat, informed sources on Friday.

The meeting, the ACs and land revenue officers will present progress reports of the Land Revenue Departments as well as the details about government lands occupied illegally by the land mafia and other private persons. “The land cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan and Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench will also come under discussion during the meeting,” sources added.

Meanwhile, AC Taxila, following directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Barhama. The AC had also interacted with the Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) and was briefed about anti-dengue campaign held there.

Later on, AC went to Wah General Hospital to witness the performance of doctors and the quality of treatment being provided to the patients. AC Taxila also carried out surprise raids in the markets and imposed Rs50,000 fine to the shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers.

Separately, ADC Finance and Planning conducted raids in markets at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and issued fine tickets to shopkeepers worth Rs45,000 for selling daily use items on high rates. DC Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the efforts of ACs.