Share:

KARACHI (PR) Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) will hold its 2018 Yearbook launch in Karachi this week. MUFAP is the trade association representing Pakistan’s asset management industry which comprises of 19 Asset Management Companies managing 281 Funds (in conventional and Shariah compliant range) with total assets under management (AUMs) of Rs 607b. MUFAP’s role is to deal with regulatory and government authorities to address obstacles in growth of the mutual fund industry, to ensure transparency and high ethical conduct and growth of the mutual fund industry through creating public awareness and education about mutual funds and pension schemes.

MUFAP’s Yearbook is an annual publication which contains industry data and statistics along with significant developments in the industry. The first publication was published in 2010 and over the years, the yearbook has significantly enhanced its quality and information and has established itself as a reliable source of information about the industry statistics and developments in the mutual fund and private pension industries.

Pakistan’s mutual fund industry has taken a giant leap forward over the last decade with the rising number of asset management companies, and size and number of funds. Moreover, the sector represents a strong presence of well-known financial groups, who bring professional expertise, risk management, large distribution networks and innovative product offerings putting the industry at par with its regional peers. Investor confidence remains high on the back of superior profitability delivered in an environment of fairness and transparency, through an effective regulatory framework. The future holds tremendous potential and MUFAP remains committed to its mission of raising the professional standards of the industry, improving public awareness and advancing the interests of all the stakeholders.