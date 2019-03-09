Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that after glistening Dubai and Sharjah the carnival of Pakistan Super League Cricket had finally reached to its homeland in Karachi.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab while felicitating the cricket fans in the megapolis encouraged them to go to National Stadium Karachi to support their favored teams. The Adviser said that it was time for Kaachiites to rejoice cricket carnival in Karachi.
While commenting on the security measures adopted for
He also requested the people to fully cooperate with the security personnel. In another statement Adviser to Sindh Chief
The Adviser said that the Sindh government would effusively investigate to find out the real cause of the disconsolate incident. He also said that