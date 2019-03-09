Share:

ISLAMABAD : NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Aftab Ahmed Memon son of Muhammad Hashim Memon, Secretary, Land Utilisation Department, Board of Revenue , Sindh in case regarding investigation against holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding misuse of authority in illegal allotment/ regularisation of government land in favour of M/S Pink Residency and others.

As per details, accused Aftab Ahmed Memon in connivance and collaboration with the other members of the Sindh Government Lands Committee and others has alleged to have committed offence of corruption and corrupt practices falling u/s 9 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Accused fraudulently allotted 7 acres land situated in Sector 40, Scheme-33 District Malir, Karachi, whereas the land was allotted from Sector 31 and 47, Scheme-33, District East, Karachi causing loss of more than Rs 800 million to the national exchequer in terms of govt land.