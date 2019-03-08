Share:

Punjab has rolled out a plan to vaccinate over 6.6 million children in a polio eradication campaign starting from March 25 in key 12 districts in order to stop virus circulation. The campaign is being dubbed as a make or break event for interrupting polio virus circulation.

As per the details received with the correspondent, four districts including the provincial capital and South Punjab’s districts of DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur are included as full because of more vulnerability to the virus. Lahore has seen a child being affected by the polio virus in January. Whereas children are deemed more at risk in South Punjab due to proximity and movement from high-risk districts as well as low routine immunization. Campaign will be held partially in eight districts including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Multan, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura.

Rawalpindi and Faisalabad have been included in the campaign due to persistent virus circulation in the environment. Faisalabad hosts a large number of people who originally belong to Lahore where a child has been paralyzed due to the wild polio virus. Rawalpindi is considered critical to the fight against polio due to large number of population from the districts which are highly sensitive and are part of the northern corridor which extends uptil Afghanistan. The district has the highest number of still missed children including refusals in the last round of special campaign which was held in February. The health department has confirmed that special focus will be paid on five union councils of the district where vaccination age has been extended to 10. Some union councils of Bhakkar and Mianwali adjoining Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been made part of the polio eradication campaign because of proximity with Bannu, KPK where there is intensive WPV circulation going on.

Thousands of highly sensitive mobile groups visit the districts and stay here temporarily before moving on to their next destination. So their vaccination is a priority and deemed critical for interrupting the virus circulation. Whereas some union councils of Sheikhupura have been made part of the campaign due to its geographical coexistence with Lahore.

Some high-risk union councils of RY Khan and Bahawalpur have also been included in the campaign due to their vulnerability and presence of large swathes of population living in poor conditions amid wide-scale movement from high risk districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Multan has been included in the polio eradication campaign as it falls on the cross roads of South Punjab and serves as the centre of populations from the entire south Punjab region and beyond, making it vulnerable for children under five.