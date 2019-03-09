Share:

CHACHRO/Mithi - Days after his government began a crackdown against banned organisations, Prime Minister Imran Khan says no milita1nt group will be allowed to operate on country’s soil and carry out attacks abroad.

“This government will not allow Pakistan’s land to be used for any kind of outside terrorism... We will not allow any militant group to function in our country now,” the prime minister said on Friday.

He said this while addressing a large public meeting here in District Tharparkar after distributing health cards among poor families.

Reiterating country’s desire for peace, the prime minister said “this is a new Pakistan and we want peace and poverty alleviation.”

Khan said after coming to power, he talked to Indian prime minister, telling him that the subcontinent was facing highest levels of poverty in the world, and that all issues should be resolved through dialogue.

“We handed over to India their [captured] pilot, as we do not want war. We also offered Pakistan’s cooperation to India after the Pulwama incident,” the PM said.

“But I did not know that Modi will do all this after launching his election campaign,” he regretted. “If you (Modi) indulged in any bloodshed of Pakistanis to win the elections, there should not be any misunderstanding, we will retaliate,” he warned.

Pakistan would not be subdued at all and would fight till the end to protect its independence and sovereignty, he said.

“Be it India or any super power, if anyone wants us to be subdued, we and our armed forces will fight to the end. Our people as well as the armed forces are fully prepared [to face any challenge],” he maintained.

Imran said since he was born in an independent Pakistan as against his parents who were born in a slave India, his parents never let him forget this fact.

“When I describe Tipu Sultan as our hero, it is because that Tipu opted to fight for independence till last moment of his life, whereas, Bahadur Shah Zafar surrendered and accepted slavery,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the government as well as all the political parties in Pakistan were committed to end terrorism and they had decided not to let any armed group to function in the country.

“We have decided to fully implement the National Action Plan and will not let any armed or militant group to use Pakistani soil for terrorism”, he added.

The prime minister said it was a new Pakistan which was aiming to attract investment, giving employment to youth and eliminating poverty.

Imran Khan said since half of the population in Tharparkar belonged to Hindu religion, his government stood with them and it would protect them

by all means as it considered all the minorities as equal citizens.

He said as his role model was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who did not want the division of people and was initially a strong advocate of Hindu-Muslim unity, and later he struggled for Pakistan after realising that Congress would not ensure the protection of minorities’ rights.

The prime minister regretted the mistreatment to minorities in India, particularly Muslims, under the Modi government and said “today, minorities in India are endorsing the views and apprehensions of the Quaid-e-Azam.”

He said it was the duty of Pakistanis to protect the rights of minorities in line with the vision of Jinnah.

The prime minister also referred to the politics of hatred in Karachi and said only one person destroyed peace of Karachi for two to three decades for his own political gains. The port city otherwise would have been Dubai of Pakistan today, he added.

It was due to this politics of hatred and violence that led to outflow of businessmen and investors from Karachi to Dubai, Malaysia and other destinations, he remarked.

Similarly, Khan said, some politicians in Punjab, when faced political hardships, raised the slogans like “Jag Punjabi Jag”. “Even in Sindh when the corruption of rulers is talked about, they use Sindh card”, he remarked.

The prime minister said unfortunately some leaders in Sindh did not know what the political struggle actually means. “How a person, who changes his name from Zardari to Bhutto, can know about the struggle [for people]”, he remarked.

Imran Khan also referred to recent a speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered in English in the National Assembly and said he (Bilawal) should know that most of the people, especially the members of PML-N and JUI-F, did not fully understand English language.

He also rejected the view of PPP chairman about U-turn and said the true political leaders have to take U-turns to reach the destination and achieve their goals.

If Asif Ali Zardari, who had reportedly secured his $60 million from the Swiss banks after getting NRO from Musharraf, would have taken a right U-turn at that time, he should not be facing the courts now, the PM remarked.

Projects for Tharparkar

Khan said it was his first public meeting after the general election, and he opted to visit Tharparkar as it was one of the most backward districts of Sindh, where around 75 percent people were living below poverty line and some 1,300 children had died due to malnutrition over the last three to four years.

The PM said his main objective behind the political struggle and reaching the power corridors was to pull the people of Pakistan out of poverty.

He said today 112,000 families of Chachro were getting Sehat Insaf Cards, which would provide them Rs720,000 per annum facility for free of charge treatment of various diseases at public and private hospitals. “We will provide this facility to every family throughout the district,” he added.

He also announced two mobile hospitals equipped with medical and surgical facilities as well as four ambulances to cater to the medical needs of people in far flung areas of Tharparkar district.

In order to address the water problem faced by the people of Tharparkar, he also announced 100 reverse osmosis (RO) plants for the area.

The prime minister said the federal government would also provide electricity to the far flung areas of Tharparkar through solar system, which would also help run the RO plants in the area.

He announced the launch of a political campaign in Sindh and invited the political workers and leaders to join PTI in serving the people of the province.

Qureshi’s speech

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while addressing the public meeting said his message to Modi government was that despite Indian aggression Pakistan wanted peace. “We can still see the fire of revenge burning in your heart,” he noted.

He said the world witnessed that while Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on western borders with Afghanistan, the Indians attacked from east to distract the attention and the efforts for peace.

Talking about the plight of Tharparkar’s people, Qureshi noted that for more than seven decades since independence, the only demand of those people had been the supply of drinking water.

Qureshi thanked the prime minister for launching the health card scheme and expressed the hope that the card would allow many families to spend their hard earned income on expenditures other than health.

He said more people in Tharparkar die due to snake bites than those who get killed. But, he added, deplorably the anti snake venom vaccines were not available at the local hospitals.

Qureshi invited the people of Tharparkar to join the political caravan of PTI because the PPP had failed to serve them during the 11 years in power.

Speaking earlier, former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim thanked the prime minister for the visit and launch of the health card project. He read out a charter of demands for development of Tharparkar.