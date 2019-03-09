Share:

LAHORE - Finance Babu was present in the official gallery to take notes this time, but the lawmakers, especially the women, were not in a mood to have the much awaited pre-budget debate, a mandatory exercise before announcement of the budget.

After all, it was Women’s Day on Friday and the women lawmakers were more interested to have discussion on women issues and their contribution in the national life. The House also passed a unanimous resolution recognising the role of women in various fields of life.

The debate was also on the day’s agenda on Thursday, but the Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi did not allow the Finance Minister to initiate it.

He had then observed that presence of Finance Secretary was vital in the official gallery to take notes when the lawmakers give their suggestions on the new budget. Parvez Elahi did not come to chair the sitting.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari also opted to stay at home. One of the members on the Panel of Chairmen, Mian Muhammad Shafi conducted the proceedings.

A pre-budget Punjab Assembly session is in progress since the last two weeks but without having any pre-budget debate. This debate is mandatory as it has to take place for at least four days. Lawmakers are supposed to come up with suggestions as to what should be the priorities of the government while making the budget.

The discussion was on the agenda of Assembly business for the fourth time on Friday. On the first two days, the House could not hold the debate due to lack of quorum, while on the third day the same could not happen due to absence of Secretary Finance.

On the fourth day, the lawmakers were busy celebrating the Women’s Day. This debate may or may not come on the agenda for the rest of the days of the present session.

Last year, the Assembly did not hold any pre-budget discussion though it remained on the agenda for more than four days.

The then Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had then maintained that the legal formality of four days stood fulfilled after it was placed on the agenda for four days.

Let’s see what the present Law Minister decides about it this time.

Also, the deadlock still persists between the government and the Opposition over the treatment options for Mian Nawaz Sharif.

A House Committee, constituted by the Speaker on Thursday last, met on Friday but failed to sort out the issue.

The PML-N team insisted on sending Mian Nawaz Sharif abroad while the government side expressed its inability to do so. It will meet again on Monday after the two sides have consultations with their respective leadership.