Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a war frenzy and is using the Pulwama incident for his personal political gains.

In an interview with Russian on Saturday, Fawad said normalization of relations with India and stability in Afghanistan are the two most important goals of present government in Pakistan.

He said unless the elections are over in India, the chances of moving forward towards peace appear to be difficult.

The Information Minister said Pakistan desires resolution of all disputes with India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue.

He said we are offering India to become partner in fighting terrorism. However, he said if war is imposed on us, we know how to respond and fight wars.