Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad has won the National Finals of Imagine Cup 2019 organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan.

The winning team will now travel to Amsterdam for the World Regional Finals. Global Finals will be held in Seattle. Out of 48 finalist teams, NUST team has won Imagine Cup Nation Finals by coming up with EKKO-A Wave, a product that proposes solution for cognitive rehabilitation using vibrational waves.

The team “CreativeCrew” from Sukkur Institute of Business Administration was the first runner-up while team “City Care” from City University, Peshawar was the second runner-up team of the competition.

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training was chief guest of the ceremony, which was attended by Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Asghar, Executive Director HEC, Abid Zaidi, Country Manager, Microsoft, Vice Chancellors and a large number of students from different universities.

Appreciating the competition participants, Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training said they had accomplished a breathtaking work. He hoped many of the innovative projects would go into commercial application. Pakistani students have a lot of talent and an environment is being created to utilise their talent to the fullest, he noted.

He pointed out that quality of education and relevance of research to the national requirements are the real challenges facing Pakistan. He stated that HEC is playing it role very effectively. He observed that competitions like Imagine Cup would improve problem-solving skills of our students. “We are entering a new era of development wherein every individual is going to play his part,” he underlined.

Zaidi said Microsoft is pursuing the mission of empowering every individual on this planet to reshape their work by revolutionising Information Technology. Pakistan is blessed with youth bulge, so all we need is to learn tangible skills and turn the 4th Industrial Revolution into an opportunity for Pakistan. He stressed the need for focus on innovations to meet the real life challenges. Technology needs to be used to create opportunities for the benefit of people, he emphasised.

Asif Khan, Consultant IT HEC and Jibran Jamshed, Country Education Lead, Microsoft also addressed the gathering.

Microsoft Imagine Cup continues to witness strong participation from Pakistan as well as the world over.