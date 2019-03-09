Share:

The official poster for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 was unveiled here on Friday to coincide with International Women's Day.

The official poster reflects the theme of the tournament: ensuring a level playing field for women's football and empowerment through football for girls, women and society in general.

The poster has a woman's face as the central feature, set against the background of a football. The bright yellow light reflect the key elements of the creative concept for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, especially the tournament's official slogan Dare to Shine.

Her hair is slightly windswept, signalling female empowerment sweeping the globe. Her determined expression and ambitious gaze echo the skills of each of the 24 teams competing and their desire to become FIFA Women's World Cup champions.

The official poster was unveiled at the Galerie Celal beside nine host cities' posters, and will be available for public viewing on Saturday and Sunday.