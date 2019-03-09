The official poster for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 was unveiled here on Friday to coincide with International Women's Day.
The official poster reflects the theme of the tournament: ensuring a level playing field for women's football and empowerment through football for girls, women
The poster has a woman's face as the central feature, set against the background of a football. The bright yellow light
Her hair is slightly windswept,
The official poster was unveiled at the Galerie Celal beside nine host cities'
The FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 will take place from June 7 to July 7, featuring 24 teams contesting 52 matches in Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Paris, Reims, Rennes