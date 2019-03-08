Share:

RAWALPINDI -Gang of dacoits gunned down a man while stabbed and injured a taxi driver in different parts of the city.

According to sources, in the first incident, a man namely Zeeshan was going home at 1:30am after having dinner with friends in Ganjmandi area when a gang of three dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and attempted to snatch cash and mobile phone from him at gunpoint. Upon resistance, dacoits shot him dead and managed to flee from the scene. A murder case was registered against the accused with Police Station Ganjmandi while further investigation was underway. The police have launched hunt to trace the culprits.

In the second incident, dacoits stabbed and injured a taxi driver in Murree. The injured man was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical treatment where he was identified as Abid.

According to sources, unidentified dacoits had hired a taxi cab of Abid to travel to Murree from Rawalpindi. They said as the vehicle reached Sindhian, the dacoits tried to snatch taxi from the driver. The driver resisted on which the dacoits stabbed and injured him critically, sources said. A case was registered against the accused by police.

On the other hand, a man opened firing at a couple at Mohra Nagaryal in Gujar Khan leaving the man dead and the woman critically injured. The reason behind the attack was a family dispute. According to police, Muhammad Afzal along with his wife Samina Bibi was travelling on motorcycle when a man Zauq Ul Hassan opened firing at them. Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidences while the victims were moved to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.