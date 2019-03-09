Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high level delegation of Pakistan left for Qatar on Friday to attend Pakistan-Qatar Investment Forum, to be held on Sunday (tomorrow). Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Haroon Sharif are heading to the State of Qatar to attend Pakistan-Qatar Investment Forum.

The event is being organized by BoI in collaboration with Qatar Finance Center and Embassy of Pakistan Doha. It is a follow up of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar back in January 2019. The event will be attended by important businessmen and investors from Qatar, who are interested in investing in multiple sectors.

During the visit in January 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his delegation, met his counterpart and Qatari business delegations and also addressed Pakistani community in the State.