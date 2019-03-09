Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore Friday evening on a two-day visit to the provincial metropolis. From the Airport, the PM went straight to his Zaman Park residence amid tight security. He is scheduled to have important meetings at the Governor House on Saturday including the one on National Action plan (NAP). He will be briefed on the steps so far taken by the Punjab government against the banned religious outfits.

Imran Khan will also inaugurate Punjab enrolment policy and set a new target for admissions in schools. In two separate meetings, the Prime Minister will be briefed on the performance of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ATC) and the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The PM is also likely to chair a meeting of Punjab Cabinet besides having meetings with the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister.

Also, the First Lady, Bushra Bibi is also in Lahore. She is scheduled to visit some hospitals and shelter homes in the City.