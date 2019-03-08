Share:

ISLAMABAD-The survey of Built up Property (BuP) in sector G-14/1 could not be completed due to resistance by local residents.

Although, the survey of BUP is continued, in some areas of sub­sector G­14/1 access is not being granted to survey teams by the local residents. Hence, the assessment of BUPs has been completed through GIS technology. After compilation of physical survey of BUP, the award for payment of BUP will be announced by the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), ICT Islamabad, according to Minister of State for Housing and Works, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema.

He told Senate in a written reply on Friday that as the sub sector G­14/1 is densely occupied, therefore, considerable time period is required for vacation and subsequent development. However, tender for consultant for designing /estimation /execution has been called. Tender for development work of G­14/1 will be called after that, he said.

He said it was responsibility of Islamabad City Administration to carry out the survey in the sector. The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has charged the amount on account of cost of land, Built up property charges and development charges.

However, the Housing Foundation has not charged any development charges from the allottees of G­14/1 as no development work is being carried out in the said sub­sector. Moreover, no amount whatsoever has been paid to the affectees of the sub­sector on account of compensation for Built up Property.

It is to mention here that maximum area of Mauza Chalow and Mauza Jhangi Syedian lies in sub­sector G­14/1 and affectees of sub­sector G­14/1 have been paid compensation regarding cost of land as per their Mauzas not for sub­sector wise. Compensation to the affecttees is made through Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), ICT Islamabad. In this regard, the Housing Foundation has already made payment to 80 percent affecttees have received compensation regarding cost of land whereas remaining 20 percent affecttees have not received compensation due to land disputes in the court of law.