ISLAMABAD : Provinces are set to lock horns on related to distribution of water and gas in the Council of Common Interests meeting likely to be held in the mid of March. “Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has forwarded summary to Prime Minister Secretariat to get approval for the agenda of upcoming meeting,” Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza said this while exclusively talking to The Nation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give final approval to the agenda before summoning the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI). Provinces have forwarded mutual issues of important nature related to water and gas to be discussed in the upcoming CCI’s meeting.

The Minister IPC said that the summary of proposed agenda will be finalized in a couple of days so that CCI’s meeting could be called till mid of March. Ministry sources said the provinces will engage in heated discussion on mutual issues related to distribution of water and gas in the upcoming meeting.

The Sindh province had already expressed reservation in the previous meetings of CCI about the distribution of water. Likewise, Balochistan might once again raise the matter of equal gas distribution to all the provinces in the upcoming meeting. The last meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) held meeting three months before and dispose of previous pending matters.

Sources said that the members from Islamabad might raise the matte of separate secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the meeting. The work on separate secretariat of the Council of Common Interests is under process with slow pace. The old idea of establishing separate secretariat is formally being implemented in the current government era. The separate secretariat of the CCI would help dealing the matter swiftly, as many of important national level matters were being resolved at slow pace.

It has already been reported that this separate secretariat would help resolving differences among the provinces on different matters. The non-formation of permanent secretariat of CCI in centre was creating differences within government’s ranks.

According to the prescribed rules and procedures, there shall be a permanent Secretariat of the Council. According to the constitution (Article-154/3), the council must meet at least once in a month and have a permanent secretariat.