ISLAMABAD - Though the PTI took the power last year with the slogan of ‘change’ yet its performance in parliament is still not different from that of the previous (PML-N) government.

The incumbent government, at least in the parliament, could not bring any significant change as compared to the last two previous governments (PPP-P and PML-N).

The lack of strength to complete the required number of parliamentarians for running the proceedings of the national assembly had remained the weakness of the PML-N government but the situation of present government is also not much different from its predecessor.

The performance in terms of legislative business, maintaining quorum and forming parliamentary committees is also like the PML-N government did in its tenure, reveal the figures available with The Nation.

The present government, in its first six months (completed in the month of February), could able to summon seven sessions of the national assembly. The previous government in the same span of time called six sessions. The PTI’s members, in the previous government, blamed the PML-N government for its non-seriousness towards parliamentary business.

The PML-N government had faced much criticism for not maintaining the required quorum (86 members) to run the parliamentary business.

About ensuring the required strength, the PTI government has also been facing such kind of situation in the national assembly.

According to the details, from June 2013 to February 2017, the opposition side used to point out lack of quorum on a number of times thus leading to suspension of the house proceedings.

The previous PML-N government, in its first six months, could able to introduce three bills and get passed only one. The PTI’s government has introduced five bills and managed to pass four bills.

The absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was much criticized by the former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah and members of PTI in the previous nation assembly.

The presence of Nawaz Sharif in the national assembly was counted as 19 percent. Likewise, the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI government’s first six months also remained the same.

Imran did not participate in the house when the PTI government could hardly be able to get the supplementary budget 2019 passed from the National Assembly with a majority of vote.

The present government, in its first months, had also tried to introduce a new tradition by introducing ‘Prime Minister (Question-Hour)’. They tried to adopt legislation that the Prime Minister would give the answers to the queries of opposition MNAs in the house after every 15 days (during the session).

The PTI’s government also lagged behind the PML-N government in terms of forming parliamentary committees. The present government could not be able to develop consensus with the opposition in the six months to form national assembly standing committees and Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The government was not willing to give PAC chairmanship to opposition leader Shahbaz Shrif. The previous government comparatively had completed this task earlier.

The present national assembly, during the first six months, remained in session for 59 days while the assembly during the previous government remained in session for 65 days.

Political gurus say that the present government has to maintain a cordial atmosphere as the upcoming joint opposition might give a tough time to the government.