LAHORE- The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting on Friday approved development scheme of Wildlife sector with an estimated cost of Rs 6,016 million. The scheme was approved in the 19th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2018-19, chaired by Chairman P&D Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting. The approved development scheme included: Green Pakistan Programme - Revival of Wildlife Resources in Punjab (Revised).