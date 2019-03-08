Share:

Lahore - In his message on International Women’s Day, PTI leader Khawaja Aamer Raza said: “I recall the golden words of my late mother on Women’s Day. She said to me once: “Men who respect women earn respect in this world and those who falter go to the dustbin of history.” “Yes, may they be mothers, sisters, daughters, wives or friends, they all play selfless roles based on respect and love, compassion and care and sacrifice and devotion. Special mention is of the Kashmiri mothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones in the valiant freedom struggle. My salute to them and also to all the respected Pakistani women,” he said.