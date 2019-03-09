Share:

LAHORE - Captain of Islamabad United Mohammad Sami and Lahore Qalandar’s skipper Fakhar Zaman on Friday urged the fans to purchase the remaining tickets for mouth watering encounter of Pakistan Super League’s last phase which commences today (Saturday) at Karachi.

The action begins with a thrilling encounter between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars with both the sides aiming to strengthen their chances of securing play-off spots. United are currently occupying third spot with eight points from nine games, while Qalandars are sitting in fifth spot with six points from eight matches.

A win will guarantee Islamabad a safe passage to the next round, it will make Qalandars’ aspiration of progressing to the next stage extremely difficult as they will have to win their last match against Multan Sultans (Monday, March 11) with a massive margin that can improve their net run-rate, according to an analysis carried out here on Thursday night.

For this crucial encounter, only a handful of tickets are available and both captains urged the fans to purchase the tickets before these are out of stock.These tickets are available through yayvo.comand designated TCS express centres. “I have played my whole life at the National Stadium, the city of lights. I request the fans to come in big numbers and support both United and the HBL PSL,” Sami said.

Fakhar Zaman said: “After the UAE-leg, we start the Pakistan-leg with a big game against the United. It should be a fantastic match of cricket and I request all fans of Qalandars to turn-up in big numbers and fill-up the remaining seats.”

United have happy memories of the National Stadium when they won their second HBL PSL title last year, defeating Peshawar Zalmi. The match begins at 7:00pm.