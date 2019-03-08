Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Senate Special Committee has put its weight behind the Ministry of National Health Services and recommended removal of the third slab of cigarette as it was introduced in contradiction with World Health Organisation tobacco control convention.

This was revealed in a special report prepared by the Senate Special Committee formed on finding the causes of decline in tax collection of tobacco sector.

Twelve members Senate Special Committee was convened by Senator Kulsoom Parveen which after months of working prepared its report on decline in tax collection of tobacco sector.

In the report available with The Nation, the committee recommended to the government that the three-tier taxation system on cigarettes should be removed and reverted back to the two-tier system.

It also said that the government should systematically increase Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes every year to comply with the WHO Framework Convention of Tobacco Control (FCTC) rules and increase government revenues as proven elsewhere in the world.

The Ministry of NHS has presented its view to the special committee that it had opposed the introduction of third tier in the Federal Excise Act on cigarettes because it was in contradiction with the guidelines of WHO FCTC to which Pakistan was a signatory.

The third tier introduced by the FBR had substantially increased smoking in the country without any financial benefits. The ministry recommended to abolish the third tier of the FED and requested the government to restore previous rates of the FED in order to curb increasing trend of smoking, the health ministry said.

The committee also recommended to devise a comprehensive strategy to stop smuggling of international brands production of non-duty paid counterfeit cigarettes in the country.

“All stakeholders, including PANAH, tobacco growers, multinational companies, local manufacturers of cigarettes, the ministries of NHS, commerce, tobacco growers and commercial dealers, should be taken on board by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while reversing taxation of tobacco sector,” it added.

The committee while preparing the report recorded the point of views of all stakeholders including the Ministry of NHS, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) and Phillip Morris International, commercial traders of tobacco, local manufacturers at KPK and AJK commerce and industry and Pakistan Tobacco Board.

The Senate Special Committee found that major cause of decline in tax collection in year 2016-17, in tobacco sector was primarily due to the introduction of the third tier which resulted in lower taxes on cigarettes.

It said that introduction of third tier in the FED could not substantially enhance revenue of the government as expected while formulating the policy. Furthermore, the third tier as reported by the Ministry of NHS and PANAH was in contravention of the WHO FCTC to which Pakistan was a signatory.

Report also noted that complete lack of coordination amongst all stakeholders was noticed because the FBR never consulted them while formulating tax policies for tobacco sector in the country.

The committee also found that the official order of enhancing FED rate on unmanufactured tobacco from Rs10kg to 300kg brought highly negative impact on the growers, commercial traders and dealers of tobacco. The committee was tasked to probe the decline of tobacco tax to Rs83764 million in 2016-17, which was Rs114275 million in 2015-16.

The report said that the revenue collection observed sharp decline in financial year 2016-17 and main reason behind for this shortfall was that the prices of cigarettes, particularly of tier-2 consumed by lower and middle income groups marketed by duty paying cigarette industry, rose to the price level of around Rs72 per 20 cigarettes.

The FBR had lost the revenue to the government and had to introduce third tier of FED through Finance Act, 201, prescribing FED @Rs800 per thousand cigarettes, report said.