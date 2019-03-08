Share:

A young female final-year student, Nimra Baig, of Dow Medical University of Health Sciences, died in an encounter between police and robbers in Karachi.

According to the police, the robbers opened fire at the student near Anda Mor, North Karachi. The police took the student to a hospital, but she died later on.

This is the second heartbreaking incident of such kind that has taken place in Karachi this month. Before this, Irshad Ranjhani, a Sindhi nationalist leader, was brutally killed on 6 February. I believe that such incidents happened because of the police’s negligence.

I urge the Sindh government that the security of the country’s largest city should be tightened, and ask the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens so that no such incident can take place in the future.

The concerned authorities should also provide justice to the victim’s family by punishing the murderers.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO,

Hyderabad, February 24.